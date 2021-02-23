HS scoreboard (2-23-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including Danville hosting Centennial in a Big 12 Conference game.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Danville 59, Centennial 49
Villa Grove-Heritage 74, Blue Ridge 29
Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42
Dwight 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Sullivan 16
St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37
Unity 52, Olympia 43
Tuscola 63, Shelbyville 54
St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 48
Cerro Gordo-Bement 90, Fisher 74
Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 44
Paris 45, Red Hill 35