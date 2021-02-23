HS scoreboard (2-23-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including Danville hosting Centennial in a Big 12 Conference game.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Danville 59, Centennial 49

Villa Grove-Heritage 74, Blue Ridge 29

Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42

Dwight 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Sullivan 16

St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37

Unity 52, Olympia 43

Tuscola 63, Shelbyville 54

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 48

Cerro Gordo-Bement 90, Fisher 74

Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 44

Paris 45, Red Hill 35

