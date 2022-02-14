CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Lincoln and Centennial from the Champaign Regional.

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL:

(2) Lincoln 71, (7) Danville 27

(6) Centennial 59, (3) Central 39

(1) Mahomet-Seymour 68, (9) Rantoul 26

(2) Mt. Vernon 63, (9) Charleston 21

(3) Effingham 52, (6) Richland County 41

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL:

(1) Pana 81, (6) Monticello 53

(1) Teutopolis 60, (9) Salem 15

(1) St. Joseph-Ogden 53, (7) Clifton Central 22

(2) Oakwood 30, (8) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 27

(3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, (5) Hoopeston Area 24

1A BASKETBALL:

(1) Shiloh 74, (9) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

(5) Arcola 38, (4) Armstrong 27

(2) St. Anthony 49, (6) Dieterich 30

(1) Mt. Pulaski 58, (8) Decatur Lutheran 28

(4) Cerro Gordo-Bement 42, (7) Uni High 28

(2) Milford 49, (7) Tri-Point 34

(4) Ridgeview 32, (6) Cissna Park 16

(1) Watseka 48, (9) Grace Christian Academy 24

(6) St. Thomas More 57, (2) St. Teresa 44