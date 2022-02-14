CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Lincoln and Centennial from the Champaign Regional.
3A GIRLS BASKETBALL:
(2) Lincoln 71, (7) Danville 27
(6) Centennial 59, (3) Central 39
(1) Mahomet-Seymour 68, (9) Rantoul 26
(2) Mt. Vernon 63, (9) Charleston 21
(3) Effingham 52, (6) Richland County 41
2A GIRLS BASKETBALL:
(1) Pana 81, (6) Monticello 53
(1) Teutopolis 60, (9) Salem 15
(1) St. Joseph-Ogden 53, (7) Clifton Central 22
(2) Oakwood 30, (8) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 27
(3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, (5) Hoopeston Area 24
1A BASKETBALL:
(1) Shiloh 74, (9) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
(5) Arcola 38, (4) Armstrong 27
(2) St. Anthony 49, (6) Dieterich 30
(1) Mt. Pulaski 58, (8) Decatur Lutheran 28
(4) Cerro Gordo-Bement 42, (7) Uni High 28
(2) Milford 49, (7) Tri-Point 34
(4) Ridgeview 32, (6) Cissna Park 16
(1) Watseka 48, (9) Grace Christian Academy 24
(6) St. Thomas More 57, (2) St. Teresa 44