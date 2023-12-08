WCIA — Scores from around Illinois on Friday night, with highlights of conference games including Centennial and Danville.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Centennial 52, Normal West 50
Peoria 61, Danville 51
Unity 71, Taylorville 31
MacArthur 75, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56
Mt. Zion 65, Monticello 34
Eisenhower 54, Southeast 41
U-High 42, Rochester 29
Jacksonville 51, Lincoln 43
Hoopeston Area 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40
Glenwood 50, Mt. Vernon 48 (OT)
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, La Salette 45
El Paso-Gridley 62, Prairie Central 42
Clinton 54, Eureka 48
Williamsville 47, Nokomis 32
Clifton Central 65, Tri-Point 34
Pleasant Plains 60, West Central 55
Maroa-Forsyth 55, St. Teresa 34
Argenta-Oreana 62, Central A&M 52