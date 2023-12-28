WCIA — Scores from around Illinois with highlights of the Holiday Hoopla in Monticello and Blue Devil Holiday Classic in Bismarck.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Tuscola 62, Clinton 54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Neoga 30

Unity 62, Peoria Christian 57

BHRA 68, Milford 17

MacArthur 69, Althoff Catholic 55

Eisenhower 54, McCluer North 51

Prairie Central 64, Warrensburg-Latham 54

Heritage 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62

St. Anne 48, Clifton Central 46

Dixon 49, Charleston 42

Marion 60, Taylorville 31

Taylorville 70, Rochester 64

Lincoln 40, Belleville East 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Tuscola 52, Clinton 49

Monticello 45, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30

Unity 49, Oakwood 25

Salt Fork 43, BHRA 24

Cissna Park 55, North Vermillion (IN) 38

Gerro Gordo/Bement 46, Fisher 29

Sullivan 54, Jacksonville 38

Dee-Mack 52, Mt. Pulaski 28

Teutopolis 52, Marion 35

Arcola 51, Dieterich 39