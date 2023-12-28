WCIA — Scores from around Illinois with highlights of the Holiday Hoopla in Monticello and Blue Devil Holiday Classic in Bismarck.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Tuscola 62, Clinton 54
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Neoga 30
Unity 62, Peoria Christian 57
BHRA 68, Milford 17
MacArthur 69, Althoff Catholic 55
Eisenhower 54, McCluer North 51
Prairie Central 64, Warrensburg-Latham 54
Heritage 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62
St. Anne 48, Clifton Central 46
Dixon 49, Charleston 42
Marion 60, Taylorville 31
Taylorville 70, Rochester 64
Lincoln 40, Belleville East 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Tuscola 52, Clinton 49
Monticello 45, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30
Unity 49, Oakwood 25
Salt Fork 43, BHRA 24
Cissna Park 55, North Vermillion (IN) 38
Gerro Gordo/Bement 46, Fisher 29
Sullivan 54, Jacksonville 38
Dee-Mack 52, Mt. Pulaski 28
Teutopolis 52, Marion 35
Arcola 51, Dieterich 39