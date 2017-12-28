HS scoreboard (12-27-17)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school holiday basketball tournaments across the area including video from Bismarck, Charleston and Mattoon.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
At BSN Classic in Bismarck:
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 69, Indiana Math and Science 50
Watseka 60, Fisher 47
At BSN Classic in Heritage:
Salt Fork 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28
Lexington 62, Villa Grove-Heritage 56
Salt Fork 63, Judah Christian 57
At Taylorville Holiday Tournament:
Dunlap 65, Rantoul 60 2OT
At Pekin Holiday Tournament:
Centennial 54, Moline 52 OT
At State Farm Classic in Bloomington/Normal:
El Paso-Gridley 63, St. Thomas More 55
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Thornwood 45
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
At Blue Devil Classic in Bismarck:
Cissna Park 38, Fisher 21
Benton Central (In.) 47, Villa Grove-Heritage 26
At Mattoon Holiday Tournament:
Altamont 52, Sullivan 50
St. Anthony 39, Vandalia 36
Olney 47, Mattoon 38
Galesburg 64, Sullivan 34
Mattoon 49, St. Anthony 36 OT
At Charleston Holiday Tournament:
Tri-County 50, Centennial 20
Danville 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51
Pekin 51, Rantoul 36
Charleston 67, Urbana 37
Effingham 64, Tri-County 37
Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, Centennial 39
Paris 51, Rantoul 33
Charleston 71, Pekin 42
At State Farm Classic in Bloomington/Normal:
Schlarman 79, LeRoy 24
St. Thomas More 55, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 48
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Rock Island Alleman 30
Springfield 70, Mahomet-Seymour 41