WATCH LIVE
Coroner identifies homicide victims
Closings
Greenview School District

HS scoreboard (12-27-17)

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school holiday basketball tournaments across the area including video from Bismarck, Charleston and Mattoon.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

At BSN Classic in Bismarck:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 69, Indiana Math and Science 50

Watseka 60, Fisher 47

At BSN Classic in Heritage:

Salt Fork 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28

Lexington 62, Villa Grove-Heritage 56

Salt Fork 63, Judah Christian 57

At Taylorville Holiday Tournament:

Dunlap 65, Rantoul 60  2OT

At Pekin Holiday Tournament:

Centennial 54, Moline 52  OT

At State Farm Classic in Bloomington/Normal:

El Paso-Gridley 63, St. Thomas More 55

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Thornwood 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

At Blue Devil Classic in Bismarck:

Cissna Park 38, Fisher 21

Benton Central (In.) 47, Villa Grove-Heritage 26

At Mattoon Holiday Tournament:

Altamont 52, Sullivan 50

St. Anthony 39, Vandalia 36

Olney 47, Mattoon 38

Galesburg 64, Sullivan 34

Mattoon 49, St. Anthony 36   OT

At Charleston Holiday Tournament:

Tri-County 50, Centennial 20

Danville 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51

Pekin 51, Rantoul 36

Charleston 67, Urbana 37

Effingham 64, Tri-County 37

Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, Centennial 39

Paris 51, Rantoul 33

Charleston 71, Pekin 42

At State Farm Classic in Bloomington/Normal:

Schlarman 79, LeRoy 24

St. Thomas More 55, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 48

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Rock Island Alleman 30

Springfield 70, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss