HS scoreboard (12-27-17)

PARIS (WCIA) -- Paris senior Sarah Isaf is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Tigers guard and DePauw recruit is averaging 17 points per game this season, leading the team to a perfect 25-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the state in Class 2A.

"Honestly I think it's more fun, being the team with the target on your back, because it just makes it more competitive," Isaf said. "We just have to stay focused, take one game at a time, and don't discount anyone because you never know what's going to happen."