WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including video from the ALAH Knights Holiday Classic with ALAH beating Unity Christian and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg taking down Heritage.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Unity Christian 21
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Heritage 22
Chrisman 44, Rantoul 38
Hoopeston Area 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24
Tuscola 54, Salt Fork 31
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Oakwood 23
LeRoy 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fisher 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32