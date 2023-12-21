WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including video from the ALAH Knights Holiday Classic with ALAH beating Unity Christian and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg taking down Heritage.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Unity Christian 21

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Heritage 22

Chrisman 44, Rantoul 38

Hoopeston Area 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24

Tuscola 54, Salt Fork 31

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Oakwood 23

LeRoy 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fisher 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32