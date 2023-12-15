WCIA — Scores from Friday night around Central Illinois with highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Teresa boys basketball.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. Joseph-Ogden 77, U-High 47
Central Catholic 64, St. Teresa 54
Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 50
Centennial 63, Rochester 43
Lincoln 62, Mahomet-Seymour 17
Argenta-Oreana 62, Blue Ridge 56
Kankakee 70, Eisenhower 52
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Warrensburg-Latham 54
Salt Fork 49, Tri-County 29
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, La Salette 47
Arthur-Okaw Christian 72, Heritage 51
Williamsville 59, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 26
Okaw Valley 57, Central A&M 44
Iroquois West 66, Milford 63
McNamara 78, Clifton Central 51