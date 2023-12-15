WCIA — Scores from Friday night around Central Illinois with highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Teresa boys basketball.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. Joseph-Ogden 77, U-High 47

Central Catholic 64, St. Teresa 54

Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 50

Centennial 63, Rochester 43

Lincoln 62, Mahomet-Seymour 17

Argenta-Oreana 62, Blue Ridge 56

Kankakee 70, Eisenhower 52

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Warrensburg-Latham 54

Salt Fork 49, Tri-County 29

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, La Salette 47

Arthur-Okaw Christian 72, Heritage 51

Williamsville 59, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 26

Okaw Valley 57, Central A&M 44

Iroquois West 66, Milford 63

McNamara 78, Clifton Central 51