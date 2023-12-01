WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Friday night including video from Centennial, Rantoul and Urbana boys’ basketball games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuscola 66, Salt Fork 33

Centennial 84, Bloomington 41

Central 60, Peoria 56

Danville 85, Ogden International 46

Morton 82, Rantoul 27

Normal Community 72, Urbana 41

Unity 67, Rochester 55

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Charleston 41

St. Teresa 68, Cissna Park 42

Bishop McNamara 67, St. Thomas More 50

Warrensburg-Latham 79, Argenta-Oreana 43

Williamsville 59, Meridian 50

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Fisher 50

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, Judah Christian 39

Watseka 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 68, Lexington 39

Athens 42, North Mac 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 26

Fisher 58, Shelbyville 54

Springfield 61, MacArthur 41