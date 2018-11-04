HS Scoreboard (11/3/18) Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA - Scores and highlights from the second round of the IHSA high school football playoffs.

CLASS 1A

(1) Argenta-Oreana 44, (8) Fisher 23

(13) Central A&M 27, (12) Edwards County 0

(3) Triopia 42, (6) Arcola 0

CLASS 2A

(1) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31, (8) Chicago Hope Academy 7

(1) St. Teresa 48, (9) Athens 7

(12) Tri-Valley 35, (4) Pana 31

(2) Maroa-Forsyth 49, (10) Chester 12

(3) Tuscola 42, (6) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 21

CLASS 3A

(1) Monticello 49, (8) Anna-Jonesboro 14

(13) Greenville 26, (12) Pleasant Plains 14

(2) Carlinville 40, (10) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7

(6) Williamsville 42, (3) Fairfield 16

CLASS 4A

(1) Taylorville 45, (8) Columbia 23

(4) Rochester 47, (5) Pontiac 28

(10) Effingham 30, (2) Paris 14

CLASS 5A

(1) Country Club Hills Hillcrest 40, (8) MacArthur 7

(2) Highland 56, (7) Mattoon 35

CLASS 6A

(2) Washington 23, (7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 21

(11) Crete-Monee 40, (3) Glenwood 39