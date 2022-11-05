WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Second Round Playoff wins by Unity, Mahomet-Seymour, Tuscola, St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth, Pana, Ridgeview-Lexington, and Rochester, and Glenwood Boys Soccer in the 2A State Title game with results from State Cross Country.

CLASS 1A:

(1) Ridgeview-Lexington 58, (9) Salt Fork 20

(4) Tuscola 29, (5) Jacksonville Routt 26

(3) Greenfield-Northwestern 26, (6) Cumberland 0

CLASS 2A:

(1) Maroa-Forsyth 42, (8) Farmington 12

(7) Knoxville 48, (2) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 29

(1) St. Teresa 59, (9) Athens 33

(4) Pana 68, (12) Fairfield 50

(2) Johnston City 28, (10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8

CLASS 3A:

(1) Prairie Central 41, (9) Roxana 20

(4) Unity 35, (5) Mt. Carmel 14

(15) Olympia 60, (7) St. Joseph-Ogden 28

(3) Williamsville 18, (6) Eureka 16

CLASS 4A:

(4) Rochester 42, (5) Breese Central 0

(2) Sacred Heart-Griffin 28, (10) Waterloo 16

CLASS 5A:

(1) Mahomet-Seymour 44, (8) Metamora 28