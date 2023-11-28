WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, with highlights of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin taking on Unity and Central hosting Peoria Richwoods.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Richwoods 76, Central 58
Unity 69, BHRA 61
St. Joseph-Ogden 80, ALAH 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Cissna Park 37
Tuscola 69, Villa Grove 43
Riverton 49, Monticello 43
Oakwood 61, St. Teresa 57
Heyworth 51, Maroa-Forsyth 40
Prairie Central 89, Dwight 36
Heritage 64, Uni High 44
Pana 67, Central A&M 43
Athens 68, Hartsburg-Emden 36
Jacksonville 55, Alton 54
Warrensburg-Latham 67, Mt. Pulaski 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Maroa-Forsyth 53, ALAH 27
Lincoln 72, MacArthur 22
Mt. Zion 60, Charleston 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Normal U-High 30
Georgetown Ridge Farm 38, Chrisman 18