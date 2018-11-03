HS scoreboard (11-2-18)
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Friday night including St. Thomas More's super-sectional straight set win over Seneca in Watseka.
VOLLEYBALL:
Class 1A Nokomis Super-Sectional:
St. Teresa def. Jacksonville Routt 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Class 2A Watseka Super-Sectional:
St. Thomas More def. Seneca 25-22, 25-19
Class 2A Beardstown Super-Sectional:
Pleasant Plains def. Eureka 25-20, 15-25, 25-22
Class 3A Belthalto Civic Memorial Super-Sectional:
Belleville Althoff Catholic def. Mt. Zion 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
More Stories
-
BISMARCK (WCIA) -- Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin football has been…
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- St. Thomas More volleyball standout Kayla Brandon…
-
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on…