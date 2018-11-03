HS scoreboard (11-2-18) Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Friday night including St. Thomas More's super-sectional straight set win over Seneca in Watseka.

VOLLEYBALL:

Class 1A Nokomis Super-Sectional:

St. Teresa def. Jacksonville Routt 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

Class 2A Watseka Super-Sectional:

St. Thomas More def. Seneca 25-22, 25-19

Class 2A Beardstown Super-Sectional:

Pleasant Plains def. Eureka 25-20, 15-25, 25-22

Class 3A Belthalto Civic Memorial Super-Sectional:

Belleville Althoff Catholic def. Mt. Zion 25-18, 23-25, 25-16