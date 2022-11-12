WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois on Saturday, including wins from Unity, Rochester, Sacred Heart-Griffin, St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth, and Ridgeview-Lexington, plus the 1A Volleyball Championship Match.

1A FOOTBALL:

(1) Ridgeview-Lexington 41, (4) Tuscola 7

2A FOOTBALL:

(1) Maroa-Forsyth 21, (4) Rockridge 7

(1) St. Teresa 37, (4) Pana 12

3A FOOTBALL:

(4) Unity 14, (1) Prairie Central 0

(3) Williamsville 41, (15) Olympia 21

4A FOOTBALL:

(4) Rochester 41, (1) Carterville 28

(2) Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, (6) Murphysboro 13

5A FOOTBALL:

(4) Morris 35, (1) Mahomet-Seymour 14

1A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Aquin 2, Springfield Lutheran 0

3A VOLLEYBALL THIRD PLACE GAME:

Joliet Catholic 2, Taylorville 1