WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday including a state runner-up finish for Lincoln volleyball, third place finish for Effingham St. Anthony volleyball and quarterfinal football games for Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Unity and more.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A State Championship Match

Wheaton St. Francis 2, Lincoln 1

Class 1A Third Place Match

Effingham St. Anthony 2, Cissna Park 1

FOOTBALL

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Bloomington Central Catholic 11

Athens 28, Nashville 27

Shelbyville 28, Breese Mater Dei 21

Mt. Carmel 56, Unity 46

Rochester 49, Breese Central 13

Washington 59, Glenwood 16