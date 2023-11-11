WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday including a state runner-up finish for Lincoln volleyball, third place finish for Effingham St. Anthony volleyball and quarterfinal football games for Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Unity and more.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A State Championship Match
Wheaton St. Francis 2, Lincoln 1
Class 1A Third Place Match
Effingham St. Anthony 2, Cissna Park 1
FOOTBALL
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Bloomington Central Catholic 11
Athens 28, Nashville 27
Shelbyville 28, Breese Mater Dei 21
Mt. Carmel 56, Unity 46
Rochester 49, Breese Central 13
Washington 59, Glenwood 16