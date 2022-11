WCIA — Scores from around the area on Monday, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More, Williamsville, and Pleasant Plains.

1A VOLLEYBALL:

St. Thomas More 2, Decatur LSA 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, LeRoy 0

St. Anthony 2, Edwards County 0

2A VOLLEYBALL:

Williamsville 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Pleasant Plains 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0

Mater Dei 2, Shelbyville 0

3A VOLLEYBALL:

Normal West 2, Rochester 0

U-High 2, Lincoln 0