WCIA — Scores from Volleyball Sectional Semifinals around Illinois, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
1A VOLLEYBALL:
Decatur Unity Christian 2 (25, 25), Augusta Southeastern 0 (21,18)
Cissna Park 2 (25, 25), Morgan Park 0 (10, 11)
Cerro Gordo 2 (25, 26, 25), LeRoy 1 (19, 28, 19)
Windsor/Stew-Stras 2 (25, 25), Judah Christian 0 (8, 7)
2A VOLLEYBALL:
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2 (25, 25), Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (14, 22)
St. Thomas More 2 (25, 25), Watseka 0 (18, 23)
Pleasant Plains 2 (25, 25), Macomb 0 (21, 21)
Breese Central 2 (25, 25), Shelbyville 0 (12, 12)
3A VOLLEYBALL:
Mascoutah 2 (25, 25), Effingham 0 (19, 20)
Normal U-High 2 (25, 25), Taylorville 0 (15, 17)
Lincoln 2 (25, 25), Glenwood 0 (13, 23)