WCIA — Scores from Volleyball Sectional Semifinals around Illinois, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

1A VOLLEYBALL:

Decatur Unity Christian 2 (25, 25), Augusta Southeastern 0 (21,18)

Cissna Park 2 (25, 25), Morgan Park 0 (10, 11)

Cerro Gordo 2 (25, 26, 25), LeRoy 1 (19, 28, 19)

Windsor/Stew-Stras 2 (25, 25), Judah Christian 0 (8, 7)

2A VOLLEYBALL:

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2 (25, 25), Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (14, 22)

St. Thomas More 2 (25, 25), Watseka 0 (18, 23)

Pleasant Plains 2 (25, 25), Macomb 0 (21, 21)

Breese Central 2 (25, 25), Shelbyville 0 (12, 12)

3A VOLLEYBALL:

Mascoutah 2 (25, 25), Effingham 0 (19, 20)

Normal U-High 2 (25, 25), Taylorville 0 (15, 17)

Lincoln 2 (25, 25), Glenwood 0 (13, 23)