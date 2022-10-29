WCIA — Scores and highlights from around Central Illinois, including First Round playoff wins by Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Rochester, Tuscola, Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa, and Cumberland.

1A FIRST ROUND:

(4) Tuscola 20, (13) Brown County 18

(5) Routt 41, (12) Villa Grove 15

(6) Cumberland 34, (11) Rushville Industry 8

(11) Dakota 16, (6) Iroquois West 14

(7) Sesser-Vailer 49, (10) Central A&M 12

(9) Salt Fork 42, (8) Red Hill 31

2A FIRST ROUND:

(1) Maroa-Forsyth 69, (16) North Lawndale 8

(1) St. Teresa 49, (16) Chester 0

(14) Belleville Althoff 38, (3) Shelbyville 34

(12) Fairfield 20, (5) North Mac 19

(6) Tri-Valley 44, (11) Clifton Central 0

(10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, (7) Vandalia 34

(9) Athens 48, (8) Carmi-White County 8

3A FIRST ROUND:

(4) Unity 21, (13) Harrisburg 0

(5) Mt. Carmel 8, (12) Monticello 6

(7) St. Joseph-Ogden 55, (10) Robinson 39

4A FIRST ROUND:

(4) Rochester 45, (13) Effingham 14

(5) Breese Central 21, (12) Mt. Zion 18

5A FIRST ROUND:

(3) Peoria 62, (14) MacArthur 14

(8) Metamora 68, (9) Jacksonville 34

6A FIRST ROUND:

(3) Normal West 21, (14) Danville 0

(7) Crete-Monee 53, (10) Centennial 13