WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Monday including the Class 2A Peoria Richwoods boys’ golf sectional and the Class 2A Normal West girls’ golf sectional.

BOYS GOLF

Class 1A Sectional @ Acorns (Waterloo)

1Litchfield (1A)Panthers(South Central)F311
2Effingham (St. Anthony) (1A)Bulldog(National Trail)F312
3Trico (1A)Pioneers(Black Diamond)F314

Class 1A Sectional @ Kankakee (Kankakee)

1North Shore Country Day (1A)RAIDERS(Independent School League)F316
2Beecher (1A)Bobcats(River Valley)F324
3St. Thomas More (1A)Saber(Illini Prairie)F330

Class 2A Sectional @ Kellogg (Peoria)

1Mahomet-Seymour (2A)Bulldog(Apollo)F301
2Jacksonville (2A)Crimsons(Central State Eight)F311
3Sacred Heart-Griffin (2A)Cyclones(Central State Eight)F315
Williamsville senior Will Seman individual medalist shooting 72

Class 2A Sectional @ West Berwick (Mt. Carmel)

1Benton (2A)Ranger(Southern IL River-to-River)F288
2Mattoon (2A)Greenwave(Apollo)F302
3Charleston (2A)Trojans(Apollo)F309

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1A Sectional @ Belk Park (Roxana)

1Sacred Heart-Griffin (1A)Cyclones(Central State Eight)F307
2Nashville (1A)Hornets(Southern IL River-to-River)F346
3Fr. McGivney Catholic (1A)Griffins(Prairie State)F356
Sacred Heart-Griffin junior Izzy Hassebrock individual medalist shooting 69

VOLLEYBALL

Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0

BOYS SOCCER

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 0

Hoopeston Area 4, Clifton Central 1