WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Monday including the Class 2A Peoria Richwoods boys’ golf sectional and the Class 2A Normal West girls’ golf sectional.
BOYS GOLF
Class 1A Sectional @ Acorns (Waterloo)
|1
|Litchfield (1A)Panthers(South Central)
|F
|311
|2
|Effingham (St. Anthony) (1A)Bulldog(National Trail)
|F
|312
|3
|Trico (1A)Pioneers(Black Diamond)
|F
|314
Class 1A Sectional @ Kankakee (Kankakee)
|1
|North Shore Country Day (1A)RAIDERS(Independent School League)
|F
|316
|2
|Beecher (1A)Bobcats(River Valley)
|F
|324
|3
|St. Thomas More (1A)Saber(Illini Prairie)
|F
|330
Class 2A Sectional @ Kellogg (Peoria)
|1
|Mahomet-Seymour (2A)Bulldog(Apollo)
|F
|301
|2
|Jacksonville (2A)Crimsons(Central State Eight)
|F
|311
|3
|Sacred Heart-Griffin (2A)Cyclones(Central State Eight)
|F
|315
Class 2A Sectional @ West Berwick (Mt. Carmel)
|1
|Benton (2A)Ranger(Southern IL River-to-River)
|F
|288
|2
|Mattoon (2A)Greenwave(Apollo)
|F
|302
|3
|Charleston (2A)Trojans(Apollo)
|F
|309
GIRLS GOLF
Class 1A Sectional @ Belk Park (Roxana)
|1
|Sacred Heart-Griffin (1A)Cyclones(Central State Eight)
|F
|307
|2
|Nashville (1A)Hornets(Southern IL River-to-River)
|F
|346
|3
|Fr. McGivney Catholic (1A)Griffins(Prairie State)
|F
|356
VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0
BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 0
Hoopeston Area 4, Clifton Central 1