WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Westville, Milford-Cissna Park, and St. Thomas More.

FOOTBALL:

St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0

Westville 33, Oakwood 19

Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8

SOCCER:

Urbana 3, St. Thomas More 0

Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 0

Oakwood/Catlin 6, Judah Christian 0

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Reed-Custer 0

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 3, Athens/Greenview/PORTA/Illini Central 1

Lincoln 4, Mattoon 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 10, North Mac 0

Southeast 2, Lutheran/Calvary 0

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 4, St. Teresa 3

VOLLEYBALL:

Lincoln 2, Southeast 0

Springfield 2, Glenwood 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1