WCIA — Scores from around Illinois with highlights of No. 1 Tuscola (1A) taking on No. 2 Unity (2A), plus a Big 12 match-up between Normal and Centennial.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Unity 74, Tuscola 70

Normal 69, Centennial 41

La Salette 76, Uni High 32

Hoopeston 77, Schlarman 27

Cissna Park 49, Salt Fork 48

Arcola 61, Cumberland 26

Clifton Central 61, Grace Christian 51

MacArthur 78, Eisenhower 39

Centralia 62, Charleston 28

Lexington 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41

Sullivan 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

St. Thomas More 46, Arthur-Okaw Christian 38

Springfield 72, Central 39

Clinton 60, LeRoy 31

Taylorville 54, Effingham 41