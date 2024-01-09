WCIA — Scores from around Illinois with highlights of No. 1 Tuscola (1A) taking on No. 2 Unity (2A), plus a Big 12 match-up between Normal and Centennial.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Unity 74, Tuscola 70
Normal 69, Centennial 41
La Salette 76, Uni High 32
Hoopeston 77, Schlarman 27
Cissna Park 49, Salt Fork 48
Arcola 61, Cumberland 26
Clifton Central 61, Grace Christian 51
MacArthur 78, Eisenhower 39
Centralia 62, Charleston 28
Lexington 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41
Sullivan 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
St. Thomas More 46, Arthur-Okaw Christian 38
Springfield 72, Central 39
Clinton 60, LeRoy 31
Taylorville 54, Effingham 41