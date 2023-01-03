WCIA — Scores from Tuesday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Centennial’s win over Morton.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Centennial 51, Morton 44
Mt. Zion 51, St. Thomas More 38
Williamsville 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 48
Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29
Oakwood 77, Hoopeston 58
Cumberland 59, Heritage 50
Argenta-Oreana 72, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 60
Villa Grove 58, Tri-County 47
Cerro Gordo/Bement 54, Okaw Valley 46
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32
LeRoy 45, Clinton 37
Casey-Westfield 75, Charleston 56
Normal U-High 49, Jacksonville 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, Glenwood 34
Paris 64, Mt. Zion 39