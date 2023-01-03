WCIA — Scores from Tuesday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Centennial’s win over Morton.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Centennial 51, Morton 44

Mt. Zion 51, St. Thomas More 38

Williamsville 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29

Oakwood 77, Hoopeston 58

Cumberland 59, Heritage 50

Argenta-Oreana 72, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 60

Villa Grove 58, Tri-County 47

Cerro Gordo/Bement 54, Okaw Valley 46

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32

LeRoy 45, Clinton 37

Casey-Westfield 75, Charleston 56

Normal U-High 49, Jacksonville 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, Glenwood 34

Paris 64, Mt. Zion 39