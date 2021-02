CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- A truly once in a lifetime game awaits Central and Centennial on Tuesday night. No fans will be in the stands to see the two Champaign schools play for city braggin' rights at 7:30 in the new Maroon's new North Gym, per Unit 4 district policy. Central will play its home games there this season instead of historic Combes Gym, as renovations continue on the school.

The no spectator rule was changed on Monday by the district for both schools but won't go into effect until next Monday, meaning the crosstown showdown will only be available for spectators to view on live stream.