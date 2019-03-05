Historic run propels GCMS to super-sectionals Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOLONO (WCIA) -- Good luck finding a team in the state on a run like the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football and basketball players are on. The basketball team has won a program record 30 straight games and are heading to their first super-sectional game in school history. Combine that success with the football team's undefeated season and the guys who play both sports have won 44 straight games.

"We just hate to lose," GCMS senior Ben Freehill said. "We just want to come out and compete and play how we play. We just love to win."

"You know it started since we were younger," GCMS senior Connor Birky said. "Unlike a lot of kids, instead of video games on the weekends we were out practicing. Just from a younger age we knew how to win and we knew how to play together."

GCMS basketball has lost two games this season but that was before the football guys joined the team after they won their second straight state championship. Thirteen of the 16 guys who play basketball, also played football.

"It's a blessing to be able to work with them. It makes our job a lot easier. We got guys that play unselfish and obviously there's talent out there but there's no agendas. They play together and it's just a special thing to be a part of."

The Falcons (31-2) face Pleasant Plains Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A UIS Super-Sectional in Springfield, with the winner heading to the state tournament.

