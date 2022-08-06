CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Plenty of great basketball players have come through both Champaign Central and Centennial. After years of trying to organize it, more than a dozen of the best came back to play in the first alumni game Saturday.

The game was played in honor of legendary coach Coleman Carrodine. Centennial assistant principal Sonny Walker put the fundraising event together, and even current college stars like Wright State guard and former Maroon Tim Finke made the trip back home to play.

“At the end of the day it’s a brotherhood and that’s one of the things that we all talk about,” Walker said. “It’s a close, tight-knit, kind of fraternity, if you will.”

“It’s a cool experience. Just being in the locker room right there just brought me back to my high school days so bringing that nostalgia back is fun,” Finke said.

The money raised will go to a college scholarship for one Centennial and Central student.