CHARLESTON (WCIA) — For the second straight year, Becca Heitzig is a state champion in record time but the Lincoln junior was hoping for more. Heitzig set the new standard in the 800 clocking 2.08.48, she was looking to break her own PR on the state’s biggest stage but came up just short.

“I mean my goal today was that I really wanted to get in the 2:07 or 2:06’s,” Heitzig said. “I fell short of my goal but it motivates me for next year.”

Heitzig also finished runner-up in the mile, while running the anchor leg of the 4×400.

Tuscola’s Lia Patterson was making a late charge in the 300 hurdles when the leader hit a hurdle, paving the way for Patterson to take the win.

“I saw her fall and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness but I have to keep going,'” Patterson said. “She’s one of my friends and it’s not like I could stop, I had to keep going so it wasn’t until the second to last hurdle when I figured I had the race.”

The sophomore followed it up with another gold in the 200, a standout day that also includes a silver in the 100 meter hurdles, and a bronze in the 100 dash.

Patterson finished two spots behind Meridian’s Kaylin Moreland in the 100, as the senior made the most of her final track meet, winning the race with a new PR of 12.22 seconds. It’s an improvement from last year’s runner up finish, and after not running track the first two years of high school, the end of a successful stretch.

“It’s a lot of commitment and a lot of hard work and I’m so glad it paid off and I told the girls, I’m so happy I ran with you guys today,” Moreland said.

Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon had a smile on her face crossing the finish line of the 100 hurdles. It’s a second place finish but a new PR at 13.71 leaves her happy with the result. The SEMO commit also tied for second in the high jump, seventh in the 200.

“I’m happy, it’s a great way to end off my high school years,” Dixon said. “I ended off with a PR In the hurdles, a big PR and that made my day so nothing else after that could have ruined my day.”

In the relays, Rochester wins its 4×800 meter relay, crossing the finish line less than a second before runner-up Unity.

That’s a wrap from the girls meet, the boys get their shot next weekend right back here on the blue track at EIU.

RESULTS

1A 100 Meters

1.12Kaylin Moreland12.22a (0.3)PRMacon (Meridian)
2.9Ainsley Johnson12.38a (0.3)Springfield (Lutheran)
3.10Lia Patterson12.42a (0.3)Tuscola
4.12Bre Crose12.61a (0.3)Hoopeston (H. Area)
5.11Kiara Wesseh12.63a (0.3)Newark
6.9Daniella Bumber12.67a (0.3)Henry (H.-Senachwine)
7.12Jaela Pierson12.73a (0.3)Peoria Heights
8.9Emmie Gurley12.85a (0.3)Vienna

1A 200 Meters

1.10Lia Patterson24.96a (2.1)PRTuscola
2.12Lindley Johnston25.07a (2.1)PRToulon (Stark County)
3.12Kaylin Moreland25.12a (2.1)PRMacon (Meridian)
4.9Daniella Bumber25.35a (2.1)PRHenry (H.-Senachwine)
5.12Cambria Geyer25.67a (2.1)Tremont
6.10Emma Randecker25.73a (2.1)Savanna (West Carroll)
7.11Reece Bertelsen25.86a (2.1)PRMonmouth (United)
8.9Ainsley Johnson25.91a (2.1)PRSpringfield (Lutheran)
9.10Aubrey Phillips26.76a (2.1)El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

1A 400 Meters

1.11Ahry Comer56.85aPRGolconda (Pope County)
2.9Daniella Bumber57.63aHenry (H.-Senachwine)
3.12Lindley Johnston57.71aPRToulon (Stark County)
4.10Lilly Gilbertson58.61aGlen Carbon (Father McGivney)
5.9Addison Lucht58.64aMilford
6.11Lillian Russell59.42aSherrard
7.10Alyson Clements59.53aChampaign (St. Thomas More)
8.12Laurel Munson1:00.55aEureka
9.11Makenna Bode1:01.23aPort Byron (Riverdale)

1A 800 Meters

1.11Ahry Comer2:12.65aPRGolconda (Pope County)
2.11Kaitlyn Hatley2:16.31aPRGlen Carbon (Father McGivney)
3.12Trixie Johnson2:17.91aPRPaxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
4.12Grace Erb2:18.11aWinnebago
5.9Emily Downing2:18.57aPRCambridge
6.11Kennady Anderson2:19.14aKewanee (Wethersfield)
7.10Evelyn O’Connor2:19.68aSeneca
8.10Skylar Palmgren2:19.75aPRByron
9.10Aly Douglass2:21.65aPRBethany (Okaw Valley)
10.9Morgan Capriola2:21.86aWinnebago
11.12Meg Simmons2:21.99aPRAstoria
12.11Kyla Engel2:23.43aPRPatoka

1A 1600 Meters

1.10Elena Rybak5:03.07aGlen Carbon (Father McGivney)
2.9Molly Farrell5:06.67aMarshall
3.12Kaylee Woolery5:06.77aWinnebago
4.11Ahry Comer5:09.22aGolconda (Pope County)
5.9Emily Downing5:09.77aPRCambridge
6.12Nora Brady5:10.19aBloomington (Central Catholic)
7.11Kennady Anderson5:11.05aKewanee (Wethersfield)
8.12Eden Mueller5:15.15aAledo (Mercer County)
9.12Marissa Roggensack5:19.14aWinnebago
10.9Kate Foltz5:19.74aTuscola
11.11Grace Mullin5:26.02aPalos Heights (Chicago Christian)
12.11Arianna Neisen5:26.43aLiberty

1A 3200 Meters

1.9Molly Farrell10:50.90aMarshall
2.9Kate Foltz10:53.32aPRTuscola
3.11Arianna Neisen10:55.29aPRLiberty
4.11Kennady Anderson10:57.73aSRKewanee (Wethersfield)
5.12Eden Mueller10:59.39aPRAledo (Mercer County)
6.9Emily Downing11:11.68aPRCambridge
7.12Nora Brady11:25.27aBloomington (Central Catholic)
8.12Isabel Arthur11:37.45aPRMarshall
9.12Anna Enderle11:45.50aPRPalos Heights (Chicago Christian)
10.9Abagail Baumann11:46.52aPRRockford (Lutheran)
11.12Francoise Lechner11:47.62aPRDes Plaines (Willows Academy)
12.9Annabelle LaFary11:54.97aPRDelavan
13.12Meg Simmons11:56.78aAstoria
14.12Kate Ahmari11:57.47aUrbana (University)
15.11Sarah McKowen11:59.72aPRCentralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
16.10Maggie Kellerman12:00.28aPRDuQuoin (H.S.)
17.9Elly Heineke12:00.98aWashburn (Lowpoint-W.)
18.10Hannah Nation12:03.74aWilliamsville
19.11Aleigha Garrison12:04.82aChampaign (Judah Christian)
20.12Naomi Roth12:05.18aPREureka
21.9Emily Anand12:06.03aChampaign (St. Thomas More)
22.12Chloe Proffitt12:07.16aWilmington
23.11Addie Symonds12:08.65aPRElmwood
24.12Jolee Larson12:12.95aShabbona (Indian Creek)
25.11Clarisa Ostrowski12:17.55aPRRock Island (Alleman)
26.12Kara Mathias12:18.36aUrbana (University)
27.12Lily Monigold12:21.97aLeRoy
28.9Klaire Eighner12:25.26aPRMaroa (M.-Forsyth)
29.10Ella Sager12:29.84aFairfield
30.11Olivia Thomsen12:38.16aOrion
31.9Maggie Zimmerman12:38.53aPetersburg (PORTA)
32.9Aleah Potter12:41.55aBismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
33.12Myka Fenton12:47.50aLitchfield
34.12Danielle Isasi12:51.85aPRWinnetka (North Shore Country Day)
35.11Caitlyn Terrien12:54.82aPRElgin (Harvest Christian Academy)
36.12Samantha Hartke12:58.27aSRGilman (Iroquois West)
37.10Rylee Brammeier12:58.79aCentralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
38.10Caitlyn Travis14:06.42aLitchfield

1A 100m Hurdles

1.12Cambria Geyer14.23a (2.3)PRTremont
2.10Lia Patterson14.79a (2.3)PRTuscola
3.11Makhiya Stephen14.87a (2.3)PRMaroa (M.-Forsyth)
4.11Kiara Wesseh15.12a (2.3)PRNewark
5.12Campbell Schrank15.21a (2.3)PRWinnebago
6.10Maisie Kull15.67a (2.3)Shelbyville
7.12Aleese Trimingham15.84a (2.3)PRAuburn
8.12Shelby Mcgee16.26a (2.3)Catlin (Salt Fork)
9.10Emma Crawford17.11a (2.3)Virden (North Mac)

1A 300m Hurdles

1.10Lia Patterson43.67aPRTuscola
2.11Kendall Stewart45.21aPRLitchfield
3.11Kiara Wesseh45.25aPRNewark
4.12Campbell Schrank46.77aPRWinnebago
5.12Cambria Geyer46.82aTremont
6.9Lily Bosnich47.65aPeru (St. Bede)
7.11Lydia Luechtefeld48.29aOkawville
8.12Aleese Trimingham48.56aAuburn
9.10Maisie Kull49.41aShelbyville

1A 4×100 Relay

1.Rockford (R. Christian) – A49.48a
Mandy NelsonKendall TurnerLucy GarganiAvery Demo
2.Monmouth (United) – A49.53a
Alycia HaunEmrick HustonKatie FlynnReece Bertelsen
3.Seneca – A49.67a
Caitlyn O’BoyleTeagan JohnsonAnna BrunoLila Coleman
4.Eureka – A50.35a
Sophia MusselmanKayleigh TharpSophie KaufmanLaurel Munson
5.Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A50.61a
Leah AdlafAvri TertochaMakhiya StephenLivia Binder
6.Peru (St. Bede) – A50.72a
Sierah ShaverAnna LopezEmerald De La TorreLily Bosnich
7.Sherrard – A50.82a
Cami AndersonLillian RussellSarah NealKelsey Hutchins
8.Virden (North Mac) – A51.06a
Kaelyn SwiftEmma CrawfordAlexis BowmanOlivia Thoroman
9.ROWVA/Williamsfield – A51.55a
Erin WelchCadence ManningNatalie GonzalezHaven Manning

1A 4×200 Relay

1.Rockford (R. Christian) – A1:43.85a
Mandy NelsonKendall TurnerLucy GarganiAvery Demo
2.Seneca – A1:44.21a
Caitlyn O’BoyleClara BrunoAnna BrunoLila Coleman
3.Monmouth (United) – A1:45.98a
Alycia HaunRosie FlynnKatie FlynnReece Bertelsen
4.Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A1:46.85a
Leah AdlafAvri TertochaMakhiya StephenLivia Binder
5.Newton – A1:47.30a
Laney HemrichMorgan SchaferMakayla McVicarSydney Kinder
6.Fulton – A1:48.57a
Brooklyn ThomsAnnaka HackettGrace DykstraMiraya Pessman
7.Peru (St. Bede) – A1:48.72a
Anna LopezSierah ShaverEmerald De La TorreLily Bosnich
8.Carrollton – A1:48.81a
Abby FlowersTrinity JonesMabry RobeenCalie Field
9.Eureka – A1:49.43a
Grace WegnerSophia MusselmanKayleigh TharpSophie Kaufman
10.El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) – A1:49.88a
Kiera StollerReese DeckardAbriel SmithAubrey Phillips

1A 4×400 Relay

1.Seneca – A4:02.53a
Clara BrunoLila ColemanEvelyn O’ConnorAnna Bruno
2.Pleasant Plains – A4:03.38a
Teagan MorleyMegan DerrickTeagen GallowayAbigail Wolters
3.Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) – A4:04.26a
Lilly GilbertsonKaitlyn HatleyJane CumminsElena Rybak
4.Monmouth (United) – A4:05.28a
Emrick HustonRosie FlynnKatie FlynnReece Bertelsen
5.Sherrard – A4:06.82a
Cami AndersonKelsey HutchinsSarah NealLillian Russell
6.Winnebago – A4:07.44a
Campbell SchrankMarissa RoggensackKaylee WooleryGrace Erb
7.Eureka – A4:10.01a
Sophie KaufmanCallie SchumacherClaire AlbertsonLaurel Munson
8.Robinson – A4:10.14a
Taylor BlankElla TingleyAlexia ZaneKylee Weber
9.Newton – A4:11.52a
Makayla McVicarElley BennettSydney KinderLaney Hemrich

1A 4×800 Relay

1.Winnebago – A9:22.77a
Marissa RoggensackMorgan CapriolaKaylee WooleryGrace Erb
2.Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) – A9:35.35a
Kaitlyn HatleyJane CumminsLilly GilbertsonElena Rybak
3.Eureka – A9:47.34a
Claire AlbertsonIsabelle AxelsonNatali RothMeika Bender
4.El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) – A9:50.00a
Caroline WettsteinPiper ZimmermanSophie HinthorneNellie Melick
5.Seneca – A9:51.35a
Clara BrunoGracie SteffesAshley AlsvigEvelyn O’Connor
6.Shelbyville – A9:54.58a
Lily WooleryAnna TynanTessa BowersCaroline White
7.Pleasant Plains – A9:57.81a
Abigail WoltersMegan DerrickTeagen GallowayAlaina Hawker
8.Robinson – A9:59.28a
Sophie StarkKatelyn JonesElizabeth SheaElla Tingley
9.Toulon (Stark County) – A9:59.48a
Paige RewertsKeagan HamiltonSarah KraklowCheyenh Smith
10.Knoxville – A9:59.59a
Emily KingAddi McKeeAlyssa HigginsLauren King
11.Williamsville – A10:08.59a
Louisa WilsonEmily PounderHannah NationEmma Good
12.Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) – A10:13.17a
Kihra MoesMia CaporaleKaylee O’SullivanGrace Mullin

1A Shot Put

1.12Amanda Gustafson12.05mWinnebago
2.12Laney Lester11.98mHenry (H.-Senachwine)
3.9Addison Johnson11.78mPRDecatur (St. Teresa)
4.12Emily Schoen11.70mGillespie
5.12Jazzi Hicks11.68mCerro Gordo
6.10Maya Rounds11.63mPRSesser (S.-Valier)
7.10Addie Stadsholt11.59mPRAthens
8.11Sydni Badertscher11.40mPRForreston
9.12Aubrey Sorrell11.18mPRRushville (R.-Industry)
10.12Paige Vasquez10.96mChester
11.11Kennedy Buck10.84mErie
12.10Lauren Orwig10.79mToulon (Stark County)
13.9Hannah Brown10.64mVandalia
14.10Hannah Gibson10.60mCarlinville
14.11Natalie Hasting10.60mTuscola
16.10Isabella Bunting10.57mDwight
17.12Isabelle Ware10.39mSparta
18.11Brooke Schafer10.32mNewton
19.12Brianna Neumiller10.30mErie
20.9Lilly Kirkpatrick10.11mSesser (S.-Valier)
21.10Ellie Bartling10.07mNashville
22.12Emily Robidoux9.95mPaxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
23.12Kylie Norris9.67mBushnell (B.-Prairie City)
24.11Gabi Maxwell9.62mSeneca
25.11Faith Baker9.59mSeneca
26.12Mia Howard9.45mGlasford (Illini Bluffs)
27.11Nyla Kyles9.33mUrbana (University)
28.10Megan Martin9.31mWatseka

1A Discus

1.12Laney Lester39.65mHenry (H.-Senachwine)
2.11Brianna Brodie38.51mPrinceville
3.10Brenna Dutcher37.95mPRWarrensburg (W.-Latham)
4.10Hannah Gibson37.56mCarlinville
5.12Brianna Neumiller37.21mPRErie
6.10Addie Stadsholt37.10mAthens
7.12Anna Webel36.43mFarmington
8.12Adi Scott35.31mMarshall
9.12Amanda Gustafson35.20mWinnebago
10.12Mia Howard35.07mGlasford (Illini Bluffs)
11.10Brylee Lawson34.66mWinchester
12.12Ruby Konkel34.08mNashville
13.10Ashlyn Rager33.84mPRCarmi (C.-White County)
14.11Natalie Hasting33.27mTuscola
15.10Maya Rounds33.19mPRSesser (S.-Valier)
16.11Faith Baker31.91mSeneca
17.11Brooke Cowger31.55mPatoka
18.11Gabi Maxwell30.42mSeneca
19.11Sydni Badertscher30.04mForreston
20.9Grace Klessig29.94mDowns (Tri-Valley)
21.11Savannah Shumate29.65mGibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
22.11Olivia Vradenburg28.38mWarsaw West Hancock
23.10Jasmine Mejia28.33mChicago (Rickover Naval Academy)
24.12Quinc Haverland28.11mMilledgeville
25.12Emily Schoen27.92mGillespie
26.11Jonika Nickles26.98mHume (Shiloh)
27.12Julia Parrish26.37mO’Fallon (First Baptist Academy)
28.11Aisha Halley23.45mChicago (C. Hope Academy)
29.9Lainey Wichtowski22.88mWestville

1A High Jump

1.11Kiara Wesseh1.67mNewark
2.10Aubrey Phillips1.67mPREl Paso (E.P.-Gridley)
3.12Lindley Johnston1.58mToulon (Stark County)
4.12Jillian Hulsing1.55mManlius (Bureau Valley)
5.11Letrese Buisker1.55mForreston
6.9Elizabeth Alex1.55mElmhurst (Timothy Christian)
7.11Jada Buehnerkemper1.55mTeutopolis
8.10Molly Hofmann1.50mAledo (Mercer County)
8.12Alexis Wike1.50mFarmer City (Blue Ridge)
8.11Ella McFarland1.50mBismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
8.9Ainsley Johnson1.50mSpringfield (Lutheran)
8.10Makayla Albrecht1.50mBloomington (Central Catholic)
13.10Mia Range1.50mGlen Carbon (Father McGivney)
13.9Anna Weber1.50mPleasant Plains

1A Pole Vault

1.10Mya Strahm3.66mPRElmwood
2.12Livia Binder3.66mPRMaroa (M.-Forsyth)
3.11Payton Carter3.66mSt. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
4.11Reagan Gibson3.66mShabbona (Indian Creek)
5.11Teagan Johnson3.36mSeneca
6.11Bailey Luebchow3.36mPaxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
6.11Allison Geen3.36mEffingham (St. Anthony)
8.11Kylee Weber3.21mRobinson
9.10Tess Carlson3.21mPRNewark
10.11Haley Carlton3.06mGeorgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
10.12Teagan Morley3.06mPleasant Plains

1A Long Jump

1.12Anna Bruno5.50m (0.0)Seneca
2.12Laurel Munson5.47m (0.0)SREureka
3.9Addison Lucht5.25m (0.0)PRMilford
4.11Madison Kacevicius5.24m (0.0)Greenview
5.11Josie Bryan5.16m (0.0)Carthage (Illini West)
6.11Laney Nelson5.12m (0.0)Downs (Tri-Valley)
7.9Emma Behrmann5.11m (0.0)Nashville
8.11Arista Hill5.11m (0.0)Johnston City
9.12Jennifer Bonnett5.10m (0.0)Havana
10.9Diana Huerta5.04m (0.0)Beardstown
11.9Paige Cramer5.00m (0.0)Fulton
12.10Maisie Kull5.00m (0.0)Shelbyville
13.9Taylor Frawley4.99m (0.0)Henry (H.-Senachwine)
14.12Haley Garrett4.97m (0.0)Cerro Gordo
15.12Cassidy Short4.95m (0.0)Sullivan
16.11Vivien Griffin4.90m (0.0)Gilman (Iroquois West)
17.11Desirae Dockery4.86m (0.0)McLeansboro (Hamilton County)
18.9Saylor Barry4.80m (0.0)Mendon (Unity)
19.11Emma May4.77m (0.0)Elmwood
20.12Sammy Hentrich4.73m (0.0)Alton (Marquette)
21.11Katelyn Shoemaker4.73m (0.0)Toledo (Cumberland)
22.11Amber-Christine Reed4.70m (0.0)Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
23.12Hadley Lutz4.69m (0.0)Oregon
24.10Miraya Pessman4.68m (0.0)Fulton
25.10Kendal Bleyer4.64m (0.0)Pinckneyville
26.12Nyma Richardson4.62m (0.0)Mooseheart
27.12Lacie Schultz4.61m (0.0)Greenview
28.10Ella Neihls4.60m (0.0)Teutopolis

1A Triple Jump

1.12Kelsey Hutchins11.41mSherrard
2.11Laney Nelson11.18mPRDowns (Tri-Valley)
3.12Anna Lopez11.06m (0.0)Peru (St. Bede)
4.12Adelyn Richard10.75mPRRockford (Lutheran)
5.11Callie Schumacher10.65m (0.0)PREureka
6.9Emma Behrmann10.60mNashville
7.10Mary Elliott10.55mRobinson
8.JrIrene Vandenbergh10.50mPRNokomis
9.11Rylee Bramley10.46mDowns (Tri-Valley)
10.10Carly Kasten10.36m (0.0)Nashville
11.10Claire Dixon10.35m (0.0)Hoopeston (H. Area)
12.12Shelby Mcgee10.34m (0.0)Catlin (Salt Fork)
13.9Meredith Chambers10.25m (0.0)Shelbyville
14.10Tori Brown10.21m (0.0)Glasford (Illini Bluffs)
14.11Teagan Johnson10.21m (0.0)Seneca
16.11Jenny Lumkes10.15m (0.0)Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)
17.12Haley Garrett10.14m (0.0)Cerro Gordo
18.11Ella McFarland10.13m (0.0)Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
19.11Zora Kersey10.02m (0.0)Chicago (Rickover Naval Academy)
19.11Elly Jones10.02m (0.0)Amboy
19.11Kaela Neihls10.02m (0.0)Teutopolis
22.12Sammy Hentrich10.01m (0.0)Alton (Marquette)
22.9Faith Alford10.01m (0.0)Camp Point (Central)
24.12Ciara Shreeves9.98m (0.0)Knoxville
24.10Ella Miller9.98m (0.0)Westville
26.9Mia Diffenderfer9.92m (0.0)Lena (L.-Winslow)
27.12Izabelle Hay9.89m (0.0)Sullivan
28.11Teresa Harris9.84m (0.0)Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)
29.11Josie Bryan9.82m (0.0)Carthage (Illini West)
30.9Diana Huerta9.80m (0.0)Beardstown
31.10Kendal Bleyer9.63m (0.0)Pinckneyville
32.12Haven Maple9.48m (0.0)Watseka

2A 100 Meters

1.11Kayda Austin11.85a (4.7)Cahokia (H.S.)
2.12Nevaeh Lowe12.03a (4.7)PRKankakee
3.11Symone Frison12.05a (4.7)Chicago (Lindblom)
4.10Angelena Bullocks12.08a (4.7)Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep)
5.10Lena Jackson12.08a (4.7)Peoria (Richwoods)
6.12Vionche Terry12.27a (4.7)Chicago (Phillips)
7.11Ranaisha Howard-Dunigan12.31a (4.7)Bartonville (Limestone)
8.11Mia Rodriguez12.34a (4.7)Chicago Heights (Marian)
9.11Reese Mitchell12.36a (4.7)Normal (University)

2A 200 Meters

1.11Kayda Austin24.23a (1.7)Cahokia (H.S.)
2.10Naomi Bey-Osborne24.58a (1.7)Kankakee
3.11Syriah Boyd24.81a (1.7)PRGalesburg (H.S.)
4.11Keymora Hayes25.00a (1.7)Cahokia (H.S.)
5.10Lena Jackson25.04a (1.7)Peoria (Richwoods)
6.12Vionche Terry25.08a (1.7)Chicago (Phillips)
7.12Brianna Dixon25.19a (1.7)Rantoul
8.11Mia Rodriguez25.24a (1.7)Chicago Heights (Marian)
9.10Angelena Bullocks30.40a (1.7)Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep)

2A 400 Meters

1.10Naomi Bey-Osborne56.20aKankakee
2.9Madalyn Marx57.18aMahomet (M.-Seymour)
3.11Syriah Boyd57.34aPRGalesburg (H.S.)
4.12Rose Talbert57.59aMonticello
5.12Kennedy Ramshaw57.71aChampaign (Central)
6.12Ellie Logsdon57.82aGenoa (G.-Kingston)
7.12Isabella Orozco58.02aPRAurora (Central Catholic)
8.12Paige Greenhagel58.16aBurlington (Central)
9.12Sterling Scarlette59.26aSpringfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

2A 800 Meters

1.11Becca Heitzig2:08.48aLincoln
2.12Colleen Zeibert2:13.00aRochester
3.11Gabrielle Walker2:15.05aChicago (DePaul College Prep)
4.12Sofia Munoz2:15.47aPRMt. Zion
5.10Lulu Ton-That2:16.48aChicago (Northside)
6.9Cecilia Hilby2:18.49aPRAurora (Central Catholic)
7.10Mia Menendez2:19.02aOak Park (Fenwick)
8.12Hannah Steinmeyer2:19.30aPRDixon (H.S.)
9.10Keira Bogott2:19.76aPRWoodstock (H.S.)
10.10Jessica Larsen2:21.13aPREffingham
11.11Camille Mavis2:24.32aMt. Zion
12.9Mackenzie Pound2:33.29aTolono (Unity)

2A 1600 Meters

1.12Tatum David4:49.73aOlney (Richland County)
2.11Becca Heitzig5:00.44aLincoln
3.9Sundara Weber5:02.91aSandwich
4.11Ava Boyd5:07.64aPRMahomet (M.-Seymour)
5.10Zoe Carter5:07.64aPRNormal (University)
6.12Louisa Diamond5:08.48aLisle (Benet Academy)
7.12Brodie Denny5:10.93aPRAnna (A.-Jonesboro)
8.12Sofia Munoz5:11.28aSRMt. Zion
9.12Josephine Dziedzic5:13.29aPRChicago (Payton)
10.11Taygen Beyer5:20.53aMorton
11.11Erica Woodard5:21.82aTolono (Unity)
12.10Izzy Bing5:35.55aMundelein (Carmel)

2A 3200 Meters

1.12Tatum David9:53.96aOlney (Richland County)
2.9Sundara Weber10:31.67aPRSandwich
3.12Louisa Diamond10:38.37aPRLisle (Benet Academy)
4.10Zoe Carter10:47.38aPRNormal (University)
5.12Colette Kinsella10:51.62aPRLaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)
6.11Erica Woodard11:02.50aPRTolono (Unity)
7.10Abby Tudeen11:03.73aPRDunlap
8.9Sydney Gertsen11:15.93aPRLombard (Montini)
9.12Joy Dudley11:16.93aMorris
10.11Paige-Elicia Caruth11:17.57aSRLake Villa (Lakes)
11.12Bella Daley11:23.01aPROak Park (Fenwick)
12.11Ellie Fritzsche11:27.51aPRMt. Zion
13.9Natalie Bierbaum11:31.62aPRNormal (University)
14.11Nina Fiore11:32.95aPRBelvidere (H.S.)
15.10Molly Robertson11:35.00aPRCarterville
16.10Chiara Surtz11:39.58aAurora (Rosary)
17.10Izzy Bing11:39.71aMundelein (Carmel)
18.10Ariel Hernandez11:39.88aPRRock Falls
19.10Ellen Anderson11:40.00aSRChicago (Latin)
20.10Cameron Crump11:46.44aWaterloo (H.S.)
21.11Renee Ballard11:47.53aMt. Zion
22.12Hannah Meiser11:58.91aBethalto (Civic Memorial)
23.10Alexia Spatz12:03.40aRichmond (R.-Burton)
24.12Lucia Muthu12:10.02aPRChicago (University)
25.11Grace Moller12:16.21aChicago (DePaul College Prep)
26.12Eileen Zopel12:27.35aPeoria (Notre Dame)
27.12Eris Nelson12:33.39aBelleville (Althoff Catholic)
28.11Madeline Bitunjac12:40.07aChicago (Agricultural Science)
29.11Cristin Moreno12:40.36aChicago (Hancock)
30.12Sophie Hummitsch13:34.48aTinley Park (H.S.)

2A 100m Hurdles

1.12Emmi Scales13.51a (2.5)PRArlington Heights (St. Viator)
2.12Brianna Dixon13.71a (2.5)PRRantoul
3.12Kennedy Ross14.36a (2.5)PRChicago (Lindblom)
4.11Keymora Hayes14.71a (2.5)PRCahokia (H.S.)
5.9Jordan Hamb14.77a (2.5)PRChicago (South Shore International College Prep)
6.12Anna Barr14.80a (2.5)Normal (University)
7.12Gianna Huerta15.07a (2.5)Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South)
8.10Gabby Graham15.43a (2.5)PRTinley Park (H.S.)
9.12Tessa Myatt15.80a (2.5)Chicago (Northside)

2A 300m Hurdles

1.12Emmi Scales42.61aPRArlington Heights (St. Viator)
2.12Kennedy Ross43.63aPRChicago (Lindblom)
3.12Gianna Huerta43.76aPRGlen Ellyn (Glenbard South)
4.12Annie Wirth45.02aPRGeneseo
5.10Jamison Love46.10aMascoutah
6.10Gabby Graham46.77aTinley Park (H.S.)
7.9Gina Truax47.09aWood River (East Alton-W.R.)
8.12Angelina Gersch47.50aRichmond (R.-Burton)
9.12Lydia Trump49.15aMt. Zion

2A 4×100 Relay

1.Kankakee – A47.72a
Saniyah SimingtonNevaeh LoweTrinity NobleNaomi Bey-Osborne
2.Champaign (Central) – A47.92a
Isabella RoundtreeBraelyn AlexanderKelecia MaynorKennedy Ramshaw
3.Peoria (Richwoods) – A48.54a
Mariah CadeJessy TranOlivia SkibinskiLena Jackson
4.Normal (University) – A48.87a
Lydia McIntyreReese MitchellJersey JonesAnna Barr
5.Geneseo – A48.96a
Addison PischkeTaylor KruegerSierra KruegerPhoebe Shoemaker
6.Cahokia (H.S.) – A49.00a
Kayda AustinKelviona JohnsonHailey TuckerKeymora Hayes
7.East St. Louis (Sr.) – A49.05a
Ka’maya McClainSydney JonesBailiy GrahamArmoni Glenn
8.Chicago Heights (Marian) – A49.27a
Bethany PeoplesMia RodriguezAutumn PriceBrooklyn Holmes
9.Tolono (Unity) – A49.72a
Kayla NelsonBriana RitchieJillian SchlittlerLauren Miller

2A 4×200 Relay

1.Kankakee – A1:41.78a
Saniyah SimingtonTrinity NobleAniya LewisNevaeh Lowe
2.Champaign (Central) – A1:43.63a
Isabella RoundtreeKyla CanalesEllie WalkerKelecia Maynor
3.Normal (University) – A1:43.63a
Lydia McIntyreJersey JonesRachel OgunleyeReese Mitchell
4.East St. Louis (Sr.) – A1:44.03a
Sydney JonesArmoni GlennBailiy GrahamAmbrasha Lampley
5.Peoria (Richwoods) – A1:44.36a
Brenna HuffJessy TranMia JacksonOlivia Skibinski
6.Tolono (Unity) – A1:45.13a
Kayla NelsonEmma SwisherJillian SchlittlerLauren Miller
7.Geneseo – A1:45.25a
Addison PischkeAlexa JollyTaylor KruegerSierra Krueger
8.Dunlap – A1:45.80a
Teagan SullivanOlivia JacobsonMadeline KammererJordyn Manbeck
9.Lake Villa (Lakes) – A1:47.64a
Shelby StallMakayla WilliamsInclarity TurneyDiksha Guganathan

2A 4×400 Relay

1.Kankakee – A3:57.65a
Nevaeh LoweAniya LewisSaniyah SimingtonNaomi Bey-Osborne
2.Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) – A3:58.56a
Antonette BartlettiMacie RolfMaggie FleischliSterling Scarlette
3.Geneseo – A3:59.55a
Addison PischkeTaylor KruegerAnnie WirthPhoebe Shoemaker
4.Peoria (Richwoods) – A4:04.49a
Brianna JohnsonJaydah GreenElianna KeyesAlayna Filipiak
5.Normal (University) – A4:04.94a
Reagan BullJersey JonesRachel OgunleyeReese Mitchell
6.East St. Louis (Sr.) – A4:05.40a
Kamillah TugleBailiy GrahamArmoni GlennZhakeya Hawkins
7.Chicago (Lindblom) – A4:06.26a
Symone FrisonBrooklynn BrownKennedy RossKayla Holmes
8.Lincoln – A4:07.42a
Ceana AdamsGrace SchneiderMallory ShortBecca Heitzig
9.Mt. Zion – A4:23.53a
Lydia TrumpHillary OwensAngelina HendersonBrooklyn Kondritz

2A 4×800 Relay

1.Rochester – A9:33.45a
Natalie NicholsBrooke ZeibertAshley ZeibertColleen Zeibert
2.Tolono (Unity) – A9:34.22a
Camryn ReedyEmily DeckerJosie ClerMackenzie Pound
3.Morton – A9:35.57a
Eve ArmstrongAvery BrakerSophie KruegerTaygen Beyer
4.Mt. Zion – A9:41.45a
Avery SommerCamille MavisBrooke DoyleHannah Gebke
5.Lake Villa (Lakes) – A9:44.10a
Madison TwarlingBecca RunyanBrianna GaraMadison Perez
6.Chicago (DePaul College Prep) – A9:46.89a
Abigail ArseneauIsabella ShifrinKatherine RadichGabrielle Walker
7.Dixon (H.S.) – A9:47.92a
Kate BossHannah SteinmeyerKait KnippleDaniela Lovett
8.Anna (A.-Jonesboro) – A9:49.10a
Zoe JonesReese JonesKenzie MillerBrodie Denny
9.Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) – A9:53.54a
Ava HancockVivian RahmelKaitlyn LeeMaggie Fleischli
10.Chicago (Payton) – A9:55.96a
Veronica FullerCyriana LaraJosephine DziedzicFiona O’Toole
11.Mascoutah – A9:58.66a
Ava KimmleMariah CreamerTatum MaschhoffNatalie Drain
12.Waterloo (H.S.) – A10:04.83a
Calla EspenschiedDanielle MuddAva RauAngelynn Kanyuck

2A Shot Put

1.12Claire Allen13.08mSandwich
2.11Olivia Marshall12.47mGeneseo
3.12Madelyn Bishop12.20mRockford (Boylan Catholic)
4.12Alice Mihas11.91mChicago (Latin)
5.12Kayden Porter11.81mChicago Heights (Marian)
6.11Nikkel Johnson11.73mKankakee
7.11Carmyn Huston11.69mMonmouth (M.-Roseville)
8.12Alayna Earle11.59mClinton
9.11Ashley Janeczko11.08mWoodstock (North)
10.11Lizzy Short11.01mChillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)
11.12Renasia Adams10.97mPRCountry Club Hills (Hillcrest)
12.10Lauren Shaw10.63mTolono (Unity)
13.12Kate Rowzee10.52mSterling
13.11Dymyn Preston10.52mBartonville (Limestone)
15.11Carley Anderson10.49mGalesburg (H.S.)
16.12Tessa Myatt10.48mChicago (Northside)
17.11Morgan Foes10.42mPrinceton
18.11Tytiana Sutton10.23mKankakee
19.12Lily Townsend10.19mPRLombard (Montini)
20.11Tenisa Ferrell9.94mCahokia (H.S.)
21.12Abby Kesterson9.75mTroy (Triad)
22.12Mary Haywood9.70mSRChicago (Noble/ITW Speer)
23.12Pamela Glover9.29mChicago (Phillips)
24.11Nida Polikaitis9.28mLisle (Benet Academy)
25.11Giamiah Ivory-Goss9.22mPRChicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville)

2A Discus

1.12Claire Allen42.29mSandwich
2.12Alice Mihas40.40mSRChicago (Latin)
3.11Olivia Marshall38.47mPRGeneseo
4.12Tiana Foreman36.10mBurlington (Central)
5.11Morgan Foes34.98mPrinceton
6.10Kaylee King34.77mHarrisburg
7.12Loreal Tucker33.50mHerrin (H.S.)
8.11Analyse Carter32.67mTolono (Unity)
9.11Tenisa Ferrell32.33mCahokia (H.S.)
10.12Paulina Sroka32.15mPRMundelein (Carmel)
11.10Jade Thompson32.10mJacksonville (H.S.)
12.12Kierra Rance31.63mEvergreen Park
13.11Nikkel Johnson30.86mKankakee
14.12Mary Haywood30.83mChicago (Noble/ITW Speer)
15.9Kayla Hackbarth30.71mRock Falls
16.12Lily Townsend30.54mLombard (Montini)
17.10Maxine Hurst30.29mChicago (University)
18.11Olivia Cox29.41mDixon (H.S.)
19.11Ciera Turner29.34mNormal (University)
20.11Kyra West28.13mStanford (Olympia)
21.12Nevaeh Essien27.95mChampaign (Central)
22.12Renasia Adams27.84mCountry Club Hills (Hillcrest)
23.10Nakya Scott21.49mChicago (Lindblom)

2A High Jump

1.12Annie Wirth1.69mGeneseo
2.10Makenna Witham1.66mPRTroy (Triad)
2.12Brianna Dixon1.66mSRRantoul
4.9Samantha Yeh1.63mPRDunlap
4.12Molly Grohmann1.63mWaterloo (H.S.)
6.12Karlee Zumstein1.63mCanton
7.11Hallie Steponaitis1.60mSRWoodstock (H.S.)
8.9Emily Gross1.55mNormal (University)
9.12Paige Greenhagel1.55mBurlington (Central)

2A Pole Vault

1.11Chelsea Wetzel3.72mDunlap
2.12Joycelyn Crum3.72mPRLake Villa (Lakes)
3.12Nicole Grimes3.72mLisle (Benet Academy)
4.10Brooklyn Kondritz3.62mMt. Zion
5.12Natalie Papes3.62mPRNew Lenox (Providence Catholic)
6.12Tia Brennan3.52mPRBurlington (Central)
7.11Josie Gates3.42mLake Villa (Lakes)
8.11Johnna Shoemaker3.42mPRGeneseo
9.12Libby Saloga3.27mAurora (Rosary)
9.12Jessica Phillipp3.27mMaple Park (Kaneland)
11.12Kyla Canales3.12mChampaign (Central)
12.12Katie (Katarina) Schneider2.97mMascoutah

2A Long Jump

1.12Annie Wirth5.66m (0.0)Geneseo
2.11Teagan Sullivan5.54m (0.0)Dunlap
3.12Paige Greenhagel5.50m (0.0)Burlington (Central)
4.11Na’Kyrah Cooks5.46m (0.0)Kankakee
5.11Keymora Hayes5.44m (0.0)Cahokia (H.S.)
6.12Janiyah Brown5.40m (0.0)East St. Louis (Sr.)
7.9Symone Holman5.38m (0.0)Joliet (Catholic Academy)
8.12Abby Venhaus5.37m (0.0)Columbia
9.12Braelyn Alexander5.30m (0.0)Champaign (Central)
10.11Addison Albrecht5.24m (0.0)Galena
11.11Symone Frison5.21m (0.0)Chicago (Lindblom)
12.12Bailey Williams5.19m (0.0)Marion (H.S.)
13.11Briana Ritchie5.11m (0.0)Tolono (Unity)
14.12Angelina Gersch5.07m (0.0)Richmond (R.-Burton)
15.10Autumn Price5.06m (0.0)PRChicago Heights (Marian)
16.10Maria Long5.06m (0.0)Pontiac
17.10Destiny Johnson4.93m (0.0)Richton Park (Southland College Prep Charter)
18.9Natalie Ferguson4.91m (0.0)Mundelein (Carmel)
19.11Chinara Caldwell4.90m (0.0)Aurora (Illinois Math and Science Academy)
20.11Ellie Lowe4.88m (0.0)Mascoutah
21.12Shirley Bai4.81m (0.0)Lisle (Benet Academy)
22.10Gemma Kinkade4.78m (0.0)Benton
23.11Amelia Reiche4.76m (0.0)Woodstock (Marian)
24.10Kylee Gardner4.76m (0.0)Chicago (South Shore International College Prep)
25.11Olivia Conn4.74m (0.0)Charleston
26.12Yar Deng4.50m (0.0)Chicago (Ogden International)
27.11McKenzie Kelly3.98m (0.0)Chicago (DePaul College Prep)

2A Triple Jump

1.12Abby Venhaus11.56m (0.0)Columbia
2.12Alice Sotelo11.37m (0.0)Sterling
3.12Angelina Gersch11.27m (0.0)PRRichmond (R.-Burton)
4.11Karli Mann11.18m (0.0)Herrin (H.S.)
5.10Kamaree Pollard11.04m (0.0)Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
6.12Kennedy Ross10.95m (0.0)PRChicago (Lindblom)
7.12Haneefa Adam10.94m (0.0)Wilmette (Regina Dominican)
8.12Janiyah Brown10.92m (0.0)East St. Louis (Sr.)
9.11Meah Beacham10.80m (0.0)PRMahomet (M.-Seymour)
10.10Kylee Gardner10.79m (0.0)Chicago (South Shore International College Prep)
11.12Braelyn Alexander10.74m (0.0)Champaign (Central)
12.11Na’Kyrah Cooks10.73m (0.0)Kankakee
13.12Mariah Cade10.65m (0.0)Peoria (Richwoods)
14.12Annelise Beck10.49m (0.0)Mascoutah
15.11Chelsea Wetzel10.45m (0.0)Dunlap
16.12Jazmyn Harmon10.40m (0.0)Freeburg
17.10Maria Long10.39m (0.0)Pontiac
18.11Madelyn Mucci10.38m (0.0)Burlington (Central)
19.11Amelia Oldak10.28m (0.0)Norridge (Ridgewood)
20.11Natalie Burke10.27m (0.0)Johnsburg
21.9Antonette Baker10.18m (0.0)Chicago Heights (Marian)
22.10Mikaela Mwangong10.14m (0.0)Macomb
22.11Elianna Keyes10.14m (0.0)Peoria (Richwoods)
24.9Alannah Lowery10.12m (0.0)Springfield (Southeast)
25.11Amari Eddington10.10m (0.0)Maple Park (Kaneland)
26.11Jillian Ellenwood10.06m (0.0)Lake Villa (Lakes)
27.10Destiny Johnson9.92m (0.0)Richton Park (Southland College Prep Charter)
28.12Olivia Fitzgibbon9.87m (0.0)New Lenox (Providence Catholic)
29.11Gwen Miller9.83m (0.0)Galena
30.11Ella McDonnell9.63m (0.0)Mascoutah
31.12Yar Deng9.30m (0.0)Chicago (Ogden International)
32.10Alexandra Garcia9.08m (0.0)Chicago (Noble/ITW Speer)