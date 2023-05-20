CHARLESTON (WCIA) — For the second straight year, Becca Heitzig is a state champion in record time but the Lincoln junior was hoping for more. Heitzig set the new standard in the 800 clocking 2.08.48, she was looking to break her own PR on the state’s biggest stage but came up just short.

“I mean my goal today was that I really wanted to get in the 2:07 or 2:06’s,” Heitzig said. “I fell short of my goal but it motivates me for next year.”

Heitzig also finished runner-up in the mile, while running the anchor leg of the 4×400.

Tuscola’s Lia Patterson was making a late charge in the 300 hurdles when the leader hit a hurdle, paving the way for Patterson to take the win.

“I saw her fall and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness but I have to keep going,'” Patterson said. “She’s one of my friends and it’s not like I could stop, I had to keep going so it wasn’t until the second to last hurdle when I figured I had the race.”

The sophomore followed it up with another gold in the 200, a standout day that also includes a silver in the 100 meter hurdles, and a bronze in the 100 dash.

Patterson finished two spots behind Meridian’s Kaylin Moreland in the 100, as the senior made the most of her final track meet, winning the race with a new PR of 12.22 seconds. It’s an improvement from last year’s runner up finish, and after not running track the first two years of high school, the end of a successful stretch.

“It’s a lot of commitment and a lot of hard work and I’m so glad it paid off and I told the girls, I’m so happy I ran with you guys today,” Moreland said.

Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon had a smile on her face crossing the finish line of the 100 hurdles. It’s a second place finish but a new PR at 13.71 leaves her happy with the result. The SEMO commit also tied for second in the high jump, seventh in the 200.

“I’m happy, it’s a great way to end off my high school years,” Dixon said. “I ended off with a PR In the hurdles, a big PR and that made my day so nothing else after that could have ruined my day.”

In the relays, Rochester wins its 4×800 meter relay, crossing the finish line less than a second before runner-up Unity.

That’s a wrap from the girls meet, the boys get their shot next weekend right back here on the blue track at EIU.

