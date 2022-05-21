(WCIA) — Here are the results from 2A baseball and softball, soccer and more. Video highlights from 2A baseball game Monticello vs. Gibson City and 2A softball Unity vs. Westville.
Baseball
2A at Hoopeston (H. Area)
St. Joseph-Ogden 10
Clifton (Central) 0
2A at Unity (Tolono)
Gibson City 1
Monticello 11
1A at Bethany (Okaw Valley)
Tuscola 0
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 7
Softball
2A at Unity (Tolono)
Tolono (Unity) 7
Westville 0
Several games were postponed to Monday due to weather.
Girls Soccer
Regional Championship at Bloomington (H.S.)
Mahomet Seymour 6
Bloomington 0
Regional Championship at Jacksonville (H.S.)
Chatham (Glenwood) 6
Mt. Zion 0