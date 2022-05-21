(WCIA) — Here are the results from 2A baseball and softball, soccer and more. Video highlights from 2A baseball game Monticello vs. Gibson City and 2A softball Unity vs. Westville.

Baseball

2A at Hoopeston (H. Area)

St. Joseph-Ogden 10

Clifton (Central) 0

2A at Unity (Tolono)

Gibson City 1

Monticello 11

1A at Bethany (Okaw Valley)

Tuscola 0

Bethany (Okaw Valley) 7

Softball

2A at Unity (Tolono)

Tolono (Unity) 7

Westville 0

Several games were postponed to Monday due to weather.

Girls Soccer

Regional Championship at Bloomington (H.S.)

Mahomet Seymour 6

Bloomington 0

Regional Championship at Jacksonville (H.S.)

Chatham (Glenwood) 6

Mt. Zion 0