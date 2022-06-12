PEORIA (WCIA) — A year of high school sports have come to an end. After Covid stopped and put a wrench into sports, this year high school athletes were able to compete and have a normal season.

To close the high school season, Glenwood baseball went to state and brought home a second place trophy. It’s their sixth state trophy and third time they’ve finished runner up. Glenwood will lose 10 seniors and head coach Casey Erickson hopes this state run inspires under classmen.

“My seniors man,” Erickson said. “I just can’t say enough about these guys. They’re true warriors and hopefully the junior class and the sophomores and everyone who was a part of this can see what our seniors meant to us and pass the torch again.”

Glenwood will have several returners including pitcher and Louisville commit Parker Detmers, who threw a complete game one hitter with 14 strikeouts in the 3A semi final game.