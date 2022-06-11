JOLIET (WCIA) — Glenwood high school baseball team is taking home the 2nd place trophy after the state championship in Joliet vs. Nazareth Academy.

In the biggest game for Glenwood in a dozen years, a five run fifth by Nazareth Academy proved to be the difference. The Roadrunners broke the game open with four of their five hits in the game coming in the frame, in an otherwise solid showing for Titans starter Zane Danielson, had only allowed one hit in his first four innings.

“I felt really good through the first four and I think the fifth inning, it was the third time around the order, I think they kind of started seeing my fastball well, my off-speed well and that’s a good lineup,” Zane Danielson, said.

“Zane did a great job today and that’s a good hitting team,” Glenwood head coach Casey Erickson said. “They’ve got some good sticks in the lineup, they’ve got speed but overall I thought we battled pretty well.”

It was a pitchers’ duel early with both Danielson and Roadrunners starter Nick Drtina trading blows, with both teams combining for just eight hits but two Titans errors and six players left on base were too much to overcome with Glenwood held to just three hits.

“That’s a really good pitcher on the mound and he kept mixing it up with his off-speed and fastball and he just kept us off balance,” Glenwood senior catcher Will Platner said.

“We’re not a team that’s going to go put up 10 runs on a team like that,” Coach Erickson said. “Today their pitcher was really good and we weren’t able to get across the plate except one time on a past ball.”

This is the sixth state trophy for Glenwood and the third time they’ve finished runner up. They lose 10 seniors from this team but return several inclining Louisville commit Parker Detmers, who threw a complete game one hitter with a new 3A record 14 K’s in the state semifinal game Friday.