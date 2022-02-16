LINCOLN (WCIA) — Wednesday is a quiet night across the area for high school sports, but State wrestling starts and Girls Basketball Regionals continue on Thursday.

Lincoln is one the area’s best teams, the Railers are playing Centennial for a Regional title. Lincoln is a two seed in their own Sectional. With 20-plus wins this season, the Railers are led by one of the state’s fastest rising sophomores Kloe Froebe.

The guard is averaging 24 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and four assists per game this season and is a finalist for the Ms. Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award. She has her sights set on this year’s title.

“It’s nice to have something to be working for, an end goal,” says Froebe. “Cause last year it was like, we can win conference. Now we have something to look forward to every day.”

“She’s such a team player,” says head coach Taylor Rohrer. “She is able to get the ball to her teammates and she is able to create plays and get her teammates open. Because she does all of that, it makes her own game even better. Because other teams have to go guard her teammates and she becomes open more. She’s phenomenal.”

Froebe has multiple Division I offers, including Illinois, Illinois State, Purdue, Arizona State, and more.