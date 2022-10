WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 6:

1) Monticello’s Luke Teschke back to return and brings it all the way back to the house

2) Unity pulls some trickery with the wide receiver pass for the long TD

3) A contested connection in the endzone for Williamsville’s Jake Seman and Jackson Workman

To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages, @WCIA3News and @WCIA3Sports.

We’ll announce the winner Tuesday night at 6/10 on WCIA 3.