WCIA — Vote for the best play from Week 3 of the high school football season:

1) Mattoon’s Slater Trier roles out to his right and finds Logan Blackburn behind the defense in the end zone for a nice pitch and catch.

2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior Aiden Sancken gets the pitch at midfield, breaks through some arm tackles and speeds his way to the 50-yard score, one of his two touchdowns for the Falcons.

3) Coming out of the halftime break, Glenwood’s Tyzhon Randell starts the third quarter with a bang. Showing some patience behind his blockers, and then turns on the jets for the kickoff return touchdown.

To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages. The winner will be announced Tuesday during the 6 p.m. newscast.