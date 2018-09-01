High School Sports

Friday Football Fever Part III (8-31-18)

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 09:01 PM CDT

WCIA -- Bret Beherns and Craig Choate unveil their Top 3 in the final segment of Friday Football Fever Week 2 edition. They also answer questions on Facebook LIVE and Illinois football coach Lovie Smith talks about Saturday's season opener against Kent State.

