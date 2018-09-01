High School Sports

Friday Football Fever Part II (8-31-18)

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 08:59 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:00 PM CDT

Friday Football Fever Part II (8-31-18)

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from Week 2 of Friday Football Fever including stops at Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, St. Joseph-Ogden, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Fisher and Eureka for Gibson City-Melvin Sibley's game.

Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 20 
Mt. Zion 13, Lincoln 3 
Taylorville 33, Effingham 14

Big Twelve
Danville 21, Urbana 20
Central at Centennial (Sat. 8a)

Central State Eight
Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 23
Lanphier 39, Eisenhower 6
Rochester 42, Normal U-High 7
Springfield 39, Southeast 33
Jacksonville vs. MacArthur at Millikin University (Sat. 7p)

Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Eureka 12

Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 26, Tremont 21

Illini Prairie
St. Thomas More at Olympia
Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Rantoul 6
Pontiac 20, Unity 10

Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 35, New Berlin 7
North Mac 31, PORTA 8
Auburn 49, Pittsfield 8
Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 15
Williamsville 55, Riverton 6

Non-Conference
Tuscola 34, Arcola 0
Warrensburg-Latham 33, Decatur LSA 6
Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac 7
Clinton 54, Pawnee 6
St. Teresa 61, Midland River Valley 6
Hoopeston Area 13, Iroquois West 0   SUSPD
Argenta-Oreana 46, Meridian 14
Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7
Central A&M 49, Nokomis 7
Newton 49, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 21
Tri-County 15, South Fork 14  F/4OT
Oblong 21, Blue Ridge 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8
Cerro Gordo-Bement 45, Shelbyville 22
Oakwood 38, Cumberland 34
Villa Grove-Heritage 40, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13
Salt Fork 13, Watseka 8
Dwight 29, Westville 6
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Momence PPD/Saturday

8-Man Football
Milford-Cissna Park at Lake Forest Academy (Sat.)

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected