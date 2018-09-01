Friday Football Fever Part II (8-31-18)
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from Week 2 of Friday Football Fever including stops at Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, St. Joseph-Ogden, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Fisher and Eureka for Gibson City-Melvin Sibley's game.
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 20
Mt. Zion 13, Lincoln 3
Taylorville 33, Effingham 14
Big Twelve
Danville 21, Urbana 20
Central at Centennial (Sat. 8a)
Central State Eight
Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 23
Lanphier 39, Eisenhower 6
Rochester 42, Normal U-High 7
Springfield 39, Southeast 33
Jacksonville vs. MacArthur at Millikin University (Sat. 7p)
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Eureka 12
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 26, Tremont 21
Illini Prairie
St. Thomas More at Olympia
Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Rantoul 6
Pontiac 20, Unity 10
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 35, New Berlin 7
North Mac 31, PORTA 8
Auburn 49, Pittsfield 8
Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 15
Williamsville 55, Riverton 6
Non-Conference
Tuscola 34, Arcola 0
Warrensburg-Latham 33, Decatur LSA 6
Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac 7
Clinton 54, Pawnee 6
St. Teresa 61, Midland River Valley 6
Hoopeston Area 13, Iroquois West 0 SUSPD
Argenta-Oreana 46, Meridian 14
Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7
Central A&M 49, Nokomis 7
Newton 49, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 21
Tri-County 15, South Fork 14 F/4OT
Oblong 21, Blue Ridge 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8
Cerro Gordo-Bement 45, Shelbyville 22
Oakwood 38, Cumberland 34
Villa Grove-Heritage 40, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13
Salt Fork 13, Watseka 8
Dwight 29, Westville 6
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Momence PPD/Saturday
8-Man Football
Milford-Cissna Park at Lake Forest Academy (Sat.)
