Friday Football Fever Part II (8-31-18)

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from Week 2 of Friday Football Fever including stops at Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, St. Joseph-Ogden, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Fisher and Eureka for Gibson City-Melvin Sibley's game.

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 20

Mt. Zion 13, Lincoln 3

Taylorville 33, Effingham 14

Big Twelve

Danville 21, Urbana 20

Central at Centennial (Sat. 8a)

Central State Eight

Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 23

Lanphier 39, Eisenhower 6

Rochester 42, Normal U-High 7

Springfield 39, Southeast 33

Jacksonville vs. MacArthur at Millikin University (Sat. 7p)

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Eureka 12

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Fisher 26, Tremont 21

Illini Prairie

St. Thomas More at Olympia

Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Rantoul 6

Pontiac 20, Unity 10

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 35, New Berlin 7

North Mac 31, PORTA 8

Auburn 49, Pittsfield 8

Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 15

Williamsville 55, Riverton 6

Non-Conference

Tuscola 34, Arcola 0

Warrensburg-Latham 33, Decatur LSA 6

Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac 7

Clinton 54, Pawnee 6

St. Teresa 61, Midland River Valley 6

Hoopeston Area 13, Iroquois West 0 SUSPD

Argenta-Oreana 46, Meridian 14

Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7

Central A&M 49, Nokomis 7

Newton 49, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 21

Tri-County 15, South Fork 14 F/4OT

Oblong 21, Blue Ridge 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8

Cerro Gordo-Bement 45, Shelbyville 22

Oakwood 38, Cumberland 34

Villa Grove-Heritage 40, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13

Salt Fork 13, Watseka 8

Dwight 29, Westville 6

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Momence PPD/Saturday