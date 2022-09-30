WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 6 with wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Prairie Central, Centennial, Central, Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Tuscola, Monticello, and ALAH.

Apollo

Charleston 27, Taylorville 8

Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36 (OT)

Big Twelve

Centennial 49, Bloomington 14

Normal Community 50, Danville 43 (3OT)

Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8

Central Illinois

Tuscola 29, Clinton 7

St. Teresa 63, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 12

Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Shelbyville 43, Meridian 0

Central State Eight

Jacksonville 48, Eisenhower 0

MacArthur 34, Springfield 28

Rochester 54, Southeast 6

Glenwood 56, Lanphier 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Normal U-High 7

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Monticello 55, Rantoul 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 20

Unity 48, Pontiac 0

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley 12

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Cerro Gordo-Bement 8

Cumberland 42, Villa Grove 14

Little Illini

Richland County 27, Paris 14

Sangamo

Athens 37, PORTA 8

Pleasant Plains 43, Pittsfield 12

Auburn 49, Riverton 19

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Olympia 20

Williamsville 48, New Berlin 14

South Central

Pana 42, Litchfield 8

Vermilion Valley (North)

Momence 22, Iroquois West 17

Vermilion Valley (South)

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Salt Fork 42

Westville at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)

Non-Conference

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Quincy Notre Dame 10