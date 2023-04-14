MAHOMET (WCIA) — Four Mahomet-Seymour football players made their dreams come true Friday by signing their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

Bulldogs quarterback Wyatt Bohm committed to walk-on at Iowa State, and his receiver Quenton Rogers will stay in-state and continue playing at Eastern Illinois. Nick Golden will also stay in-state, heading to North Central, while Braden Houchin will play both football and baseball at Augustana.

“First off the coaches, when I took a visit there they really made it feel like it was a home for me and got down there,” Rogers said. “I got to meet some of the players and stuff like that, got into some meetings and it was just a really good place to be at.”

“I went on a visit there and I just kind of fell in love with it,” Bohm said. “I just kind of knew that that’s where I could be at home. The coaches are great, just loved all my experiences there and you know, when they offered me that opportunity to kind of prove myself and walk on I jumped at it.”