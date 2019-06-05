Four former Central baseball players selected in MLB Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The chances of it happening are so slim, the four baseball players who all went to Central together, never even thought about it becoming a reality. Sometimes things are just meant to be. Tanner Gordon, Joe Aeilts, Alec Barger and Jake Snider were all selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft together.

“It just makes everything better honestly because we put the time together in high school,” Illinois State junior infielder Joe Aeilts said. “We all went to college and went our separate ways but we all stayed on top of our work and really got after it and it’s really exciting to see us all go at the same time and really incredible to be part of.”

“To see us all in a Regional is one thing and then to see us all get drafted, that’s something I would have never even dreamed of,” Indiana junior pitcher Tanner Gordon said.

Gordon was picked up in the 6th round Tanner Gordon by the Atlanta Braves, who also selected Alec Barger in the 17th. Aeilts went to the Colorado Rockies in the 14th, with Jake Snider heading to the Pirates via the 20th round.