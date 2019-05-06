Fleener climbing IHSA wins leaderboard Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) -- Wooden Shoes head baseball coach Justin Fleener has won more than 500 games for Teutopolis. That puts him just outside the top 50 on the IHSA all-time wins list.

He was in the right place at the right time when he took the job in Teutopolis.

“I was coming up here just to teach, and then the baseball position came open."

So it's safe to say winning 500 games wasn't in the plan back then. But in his 19th year coaching the Shoes, that's where Fleener finds himself.

"I always feel fortunate, and that's the same thing I've said over and over many times, I've had a lot of good people help me out, and a lot of good people continue to have faith in me, the players the same way, they dedicate themselves, they trust what we're doing as coaches, and they give a good effort," Fleener said.

"He's all about getting better every day, pushing us to be our best, making sure we're doing everything right," senior pitcher Dawson Smith said. "He's a great person and I like what he does with our baseball program."

Fleener grew up in Louisville, just 30 miles away from T-Town, so he was well aware of the history. He took over the program just after Rob Smith won two state trophies in a two class system. And it's Fleener's small town roots that will help continue that legacy for generations to come.

"I wan't these kids to be able to experience all the triumphs they can," Fleener said. "The young men here know that there is success that their dads had, or their uncles had, maybe their brother had, and I know they want to continue on that success."

While teaching science is what brought Fleener to T-Town, it's baseball that takes him to Peoria and the state finals. And it's a place the Shoes know well, playing there six times in the last 10 years. They'll look to make it hree straight trips later this month after a close loss in the state title game last year.