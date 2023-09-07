WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Golf isn’t just for the boys anymore at Westville High School. The school has started its first-ever girls’ golf team.

Coach Dustin Simpson said he’s been wanting to get it started for the last four years. However, getting the minimum requirement of four girls was a struggle. This year, the girls on the team did the recruiting themselves. Now there are six players, and he hopes this is only the beginning.

“You don’t have to be just high school. You don’t have to be in college. You can be retired and still play golf. It’s something you can play for the rest of your life,” Simpson said. “It gives you something to do over the summer. You meet a lot of new people and it teaches you a lot about life, too. It’s not just to go out and play the sport and be done. There’s a lot of patience involved, a lot of life skills and life lessons that can be learned. And I think that’s crucial not just for boys, but for girls also.”

Simpson hopes the team grows to the point of needing a separate girls’ golf coach. He said the work the girls put in at the school could help fill the gap of women golfers at the college level.