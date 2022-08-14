CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Central basketball star Tim Finke has been back in Champaign before returning to Wright State for one last year of college eligibility.

Last year Finke appeared and started in every game, leading the Raiders with the most minutes played. The guard also averaged 8.8 points per game. While at home, he helped lead the Maroons to a win in the first Champaign Alumni Basketball game. He said he is ready to take on a bigger leadership role in his final season.

“Going to the tournament last year, which was fun, and we’re looking to do that again,” Finke said. “We lost some pieces, but we added some too. I think for me it’s more so taking a bigger leadership role, especially being in my fifth year now. Kind of earn the respect from the guys and the staff so go in there with a little bit more of assertiveness.”

It may be his final college season, but Finke says he is eyeing a career overseas after this season.