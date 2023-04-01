CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two area high school football assistants were honored on Saturday as part of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Unity defensive coordinator Dave Fink and former Central A&M assistant Mike Conlin were both enshrined in the class.

“Outside of having kids and being married, this is the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Conlin said. “I’ve coached with a lot of guys who are in the Hall of Fame, and I never thought this would happen to me.”

“Really touched by it,” Fink said. “I’ll be honest, getting the opportunity to coach with Scott Hamilton and an entire staff full of fantastic assistant coaches probably means as much as anything to me.”

Illinois Football Director of High School Relations Pat Ryan was also honored with the Ray Elliot Award.