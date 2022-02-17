MATTOON (WCIA) — Mattoon’s Kiefer Duncan is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior wrestler is the No. 1 seed at 145 pounds for 2A State Wrestling this weekend. He won his first match and has only lost twice this season. This is the fourth time Duncan has qualified for State, becoming the first wrestler in Green Wave history to do so. He’s happy to be back in Champaign for the Finals.

“I’m extremely excited to get over there and wrestle how I know I can wrestle,” says Duncan. “The atmosphere compared to last year’s is way different. There’s no higher intensity than the State Farm Center.”

