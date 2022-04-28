RANTOUL (WCIA) — Brianna Dixon is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Rantoul junior is the defending champion in the Class 2A 100 meter high hurdles. She also finished third in the high jump at last year’s state meet. Dixon already holds school records in both events and has her sights set even higher next month with a return trip to Charleston and the state meet in her future.

“I’ve been trying to get more hurdle work in and I’ve been trying to focus on high jump as well because I placed last year,” Dixon said. “So I’m hoping to get higher up or maybe even be the champion of that too this year.”

