TOLEDO (WCIA) — The Cumberland Pirates are coming off an 8-1 season in 2021, but not much of that team will be back for this season.

Head coach Lucas Watkins says 12 seniors graduated, and they made up about 85 percent of their offensive production a season ago. They will need new faces to step if they will extend their five year postseason streak. And if they get back, this group wants to avenge last year’s first round exit.

“We had a pretty good year last year, we were able to go 8-1 in the regular season,” Watkins said. “We feel like we’re we’re turning in the right direction. We have lost a lot from last year and we got some big holes to fill.”

“It’s on our mind every year,” wide receiver Maddox McElravy said. “Last year it we were trying to see how far we go in the playoffs, at the start of the year. We knew we were going to make a deep run, but it didn’t end up working like that. But this year, we’re we can be just as good. We just got to work hard.”

The Pirates start Week 1 at Shelbyville.