PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Highlights and reaction from the state cross country meet.

Clifton Central won the 1A boys state title. Monticello's Garrett Dixon came in 2nd individually.

Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell won the 2A individual title.