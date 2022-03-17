MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Ben Cresap is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello senior is a captain for the basketball team. He led the Sages to their best season in school history with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament, finishing the season 33-4. Cresap averaged a team high of 15 points per game this season, shooting 60% from the field and 43% from beyond the arch.

“Looking back at our whole season and how much we accomplished, it’s just an amazing experience for us all,” says Cresap. “Getting to have all success that we did, just to do that with all my best friends, it’s senior year that’s kind of been perfect.”

