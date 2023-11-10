NORMAL (WCIA) — Semifinal Friday in the Class 1A state championships were not kind to WCIA 3 viewing area teams. Cissna Park lost to Hartsburg-Emden in the morning’s first semifinal 17-25, 13-25 before Effingham St. Anthony fell to Galena in the second Class 1A semifinal 18-25, 18-25 at CEFCU Arena.

In the opener, the Timberwolves (37-3) fell behind early 6-0 but fought back to cut the lead to 7-3. A 7-0 run by the Stags (32-7) late in the match sealed the first set win though. Hartsburg-Emden also got an early advantage in the second set taking a 7-1 lead, setting the tone for a straight set victory. Addison Lucht led the way for Cissna Park with a match high 13 kills but the Timberwolves committed 18 errors.

The Bulldogs (32-8) played a back-and-forth opening set in the second Class 1A semifinal, with the match tied at 12, but the Pirates closed the set on a 9-3 run. The second set played a similar script for Galena, using another 9-3 stretch to pull away.

The Timberwolves and Bulldogs will now face each other in the Class 1A third place match Saturday morning at 9 a.m.