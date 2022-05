GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football is being honored by the Chicago Bears for the NFL team’s Community High School All-Star Award.

The Falcons are one of nine recipients around the state. The team rallied together in the Fall after Gibson City was hit by a devastating flood. The Bears are donating $250 to both the Gibson City American Legion and Gibson City Shriner’s Club in their honor.