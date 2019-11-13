Champaign officials talk IHSA basketball tournamet bid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign City Council agreed to a proposal to help bring back the IHSA Boys Basketball State Tournament to the city. They directed the city manager to issue a letter of commitment for $50,000 to the IHSA Foundation.

Groups supporting the plan said the money would go to the event annually. In return, they estimate nearly $80,000 in revenue per year from hotel, motor fuel, and food & beverage tax if selected as the host city.

“Overall, both the [U of I Division of Intercollegiate Athletics] and Visit Champaign County, which are leading this effort…I think everybody sees this as a potential win for the community,” says Deputy City Manager Matt Roeshley.

Champaign was home to the state tournament for 77 years before moving to Peoria in 1996.

This year’s bid is for a three-year period beginning in March 2021.