Central takes bragging rights with win over Centennial

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- In the first game between the two schools on the new turf at Tommy Stewart Field, the Maroons claimed bragging rights with a 48-21 win over the Chargers.

The game was moved from Friday night to Saturday morning following the death of teenager David Sankey.