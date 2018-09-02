High School Sports

Central takes bragging rights with win over Centennial

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 07:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:51 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- In the first game between the two schools on the new turf at Tommy Stewart Field, the Maroons claimed bragging rights with a 48-21 win over the Chargers.

The game was moved from Friday night to Saturday morning following the death of teenager David Sankey.

