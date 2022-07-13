MAHOMET (WCIA) — The WCIA-3 Baseball Player of the Year has officially committed to play at the University of Arizona. Mahomet-Seymour’s Blake Wolters said he’s excited for the opportunity.

Wolters decommitted a few weeks back from Purdue. The 6’4″ right-hander hit 92 on the radar this past season, only allowing 23 hits in 58.2 innings, while getting a school record of 115 strikeouts this spring. He finished this season with a .23 ERA.

Blake said Arizona had a beautiful campus and he’s excited to play for the coaching staff, but a big reason he chose the university was because his older sister also goes there.

“She’s probably my number 1 biggest fan and she’s super excited that she can watch me in person during college so that’s going to be great and it’s awesome just having her support throughout my whole career and life,” Wolters said. “I thank God for the opportunity and the blessing to play baseball and I thank all my coaches, my catchers, my teammates, my family. Yeah, it’s awesome I’m super excited.”

Wolters said he’s ready to enter his last season as a Bulldog and wants to bring home a state title during his last go around.